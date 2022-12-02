COCreationsByUs

Sea Witch Altar Kit

Sea Witch Altar Kit Are you ready to start your journey under the water and into the seas. This Sea Witch Altar Kit has everything you need to begin your journey. It also makes a great gift for yourself or someone you may know. Everything comes nicely packaged in a box. Items include: Two Light Blue Candles Two White Candles Three Incense Sticks Assorted Seashells ranging from large to small (size and color varies) Sea Urchin Shell (size and color varies) Abalone Shell (size and color varies) Moonstone (size and color varies Green Calcite (size and color varies) White Quartz (size and color varies) Sunstone (size and color varies) Sand-25ml Bottle (color varies) - style of bottle varies Sea Salt-10ml Bottle Himalayan Pink Salt - 10ml Bottle Herbs and Flowers are in a 2x3 Labeled Bag - Bay Leaf - Eucalyptus - Angelica Root - Roses Also included a detail list of items and its metaphysical/magical properties All items have been ethically sourced. Don't forget to snag yourself a sea witch candle with your Sea Witch Kit https://www.etsy.com/COCreationsByUs/listing/1069412809/dreaming-of-the-sea-sea-witch-inspired?utm_source=Copy&utm_medium=ListingManager&utm_campaign=Share&utm_term=so.lmsm&share_time=1636118683903 Disclaimer These items are for entertainment purposes only. These items are not meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any illness. Metaphysical/magical outcomes are not implied or guaranteed by using these items. I am not responsible for any skin irritations or allergic reactions from using these products. I am not responsible on how you choose to use these products. Please be aware that palo santo and white sage are endangered. I do my best to source them ethically. Please keep product out of reach of children and pets. Do not ingest any herbs or any other product before consulting your physician or if pregnant or planning to be. Please use caution when lighting candles or any product that involves using a flame. Do not leave fire unattended.