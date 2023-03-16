Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Eden Perfumes
Sea Salt Eau De Parfum
£18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Holland & Barrett
Need a few alternatives?
Maison Margiela
On A Date Eau De Toilette Spray
BUY
£55.00
The Perfume Shop
Eden Perfumes
Sea Salt Eau De Parfum
BUY
£18.00
Holland & Barrett
Lush
Lord Of Misrule Perfume
BUY
£50.00
Lush
Mizensir
Blue Gin Eau De Parfum
BUY
£185.00
Selfridges
More from Fragrance
Naturopathica
Magnesium Bath Flakes
BUY
$44.00
Amazon
Cliganic
Cedarwood Essential Oil
BUY
$9.99
$11.99
Amazon
Malin + Goetz
Bergamot Candle
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Tata Harper
Aromatic Stress Treatment
BUY
$68.00
Tata Harper
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted