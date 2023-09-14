Glissant

Sea Salt & Caramel Intimate Lubricant

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 79253456; Color Code: 070 Help hydrate your intimate areas while increasing pleasure for both you and your partner with this water-based lubricant, featuring a sea salt and caramel flavor. How to use: Spray into your hand and apply to intimate areas. Key Ingredients: Water, Hyaluronic Acid, Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, L Arginine, Stevia, Grevillea Speciosa (Red Spider Flower) Extract, Banksia Serrata Flower Extract, Anigozanthos Flavidus (Kangaroo Paw) Extract, Lactic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Phytate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Flavor USA Dimensions 1 oz.