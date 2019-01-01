Awake Organics

Sea Quartz Crystal + Algae Cleanser

£26.50

Buy Now Review It

At Awake Organics

Amplify your daily cleanse with the power of clear quartz crystals, spirulina, and hemp seed oil. This vegan cleanser is gentle enough for daily use, while providing the perfect amount of micro-scrubbiness to slough away dead surface cells and leave your skin glowing. Brightens and refines skin with organic turmeric and brown rice. Transforms into a mild, milky lather on contact with water without SLS or sulphates. For crystal gemstone lovers, each pot contains 1 carat of artisan-milled, genuine clear quartz superfine powder. Just the right amount to infuse this product with positive energy. 100% Natural and 98% Food Grade. Paraben & Alcohol Free, No Phthalates or Petroleum byproducts, No Synthetic Colours or Fragrance. No Microbeads. Certified Cruelty Free. Recyclable glass packaging. Suitable for all skin types. If you have oily/blemish-prone or very sensitive skin, you many wish to adjust the usage frequency.