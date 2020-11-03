Emily Levine x éliou

Sea Green Flower Leash

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Éliou

A collaboration between Emily Levine and éliou. Hand strung sunglass leashes beaded by female artisans in India who work from home to support their families and assembled by our all-women team in Miami. 27" glass bead leash Gold plated clip *All pieces are handcrafted and made to order *Slight variations due to the individuality of each piece *Please allow 3-5 business days before shipment for product to be made