Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Briogeo
Sea Goddess Hair + Body Shimmer Mist
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A multi-use shimmering hair and body spray that delivers a magical sheen of ultra-fine blue silver iridescence from head to toe.
Featured in 2 stories
The Best Glow Mists For Dreamy, Glistening Skin
by
Thatiana Diaz
The Best Glitter Hairsprays
by
aimee simeon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
OSIS+
Freeze Finish Strong Hold Hairspray
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sebastian Professional
Twisted Curl Foam
$18.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Joico
Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
R+Co
One Prep Spray
$20.00
from
R+Co
BUY
More from Briogeo
DETAILS
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment
£27.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Coconut Oil Micro Exfoliating Shampoo
£36.00
from
Beauty Bay
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Micro-exfoliating Shampoo
$42.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
