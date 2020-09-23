All in Motion

Sculpted High-waisted Capri Leggings 21″

$32.00 $27.20

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Why we're ALL IN:Swiftly take on medium- and high-impact exercise with a pair of high-rise leggings designed with a sculpted, streamlined silhouette made to keep up with your every move. The inseam panel further contributes to having these leggings be ideal for a range of movements, complete with flat seams for an all-around comfortable fit and smooth look. The waistband is fitted with a single loop drawstring to keep the leggings firmly in place, and side pockets give the hands-free convenience you need to focus fully on your fitness. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.