Unlike any brow product we’ve seen before, Iconic London’s Sculpt & Boost Eyebrow Cushion features incredibly long-lasting colour delivered via an innovative, cushion-like dispenser. Each shade variation – Fair, Medium and Deep – features two shades to allow you to create the most believable brow looks. The rich, pigmented colours are both smudge-proof and sweat-resistant to ensure long-wearing colour, while the dispensing system allows your brush to become fully saturated for effortless application. The formula is vegan-friendly and also contains vitamin E, renowned for its ability to help stimulate the growth of natural brown hairs. Each champagne-gold, mirrored compact includes a double-sided applicator with a spoolie at one end and an ultra-thin angled brush on the other to create natural-looking, hair-like strokes – think micro-blading results at home!