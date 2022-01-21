Ugg

Scuffette Chestnut Slippers

$160.00

At ASOS

A hit with the So-Cal surf crowd back in the 70s, UGG's iconic sheepskin boots have come a long way since then. From the beach to bona fide footwear staple, the brand now offers everything from durable boots and slippers to trainers and sandals – think seriously soft suede, leather and fluffy sheepskin uppers kitted out with insulating and sweat-wicking linings. Did we mention the brand has expanded its collection to include clothing and accessories too? Shop the UGG at ASOS edit to haul it all.