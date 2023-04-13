Scalamandre

Scs3845 Ecru Chinoise Exotique Self Adhesive Wallpaper

Chinoiserie Signature Scalamandre Series peel and stick wallpaper by NuWallpaper Peel and stick to apply, pull up to remove NuWallpaper is safe for walls and leaves no sticky residue behind Easily repositionable while installing NuWallpaper sticks to any smooth, flat surface - perfect for DIY projects Enriched with history and exquisitely designed, this Chinoiserie pattern is a French classic from the 18th century. With warmer hues in this hunting scene, this Scalamandre wallpaper will add a layer of animation and sophistication to bare walls. The Ecru Chinoise Exotique Scalamandre Self Adhesive Wallpaper from the NuWallpaper Signature Series comes on one roll that measures 20.87 inches wide by 18 feet long.