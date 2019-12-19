needle supply company

Scrub Exfoliating Face Mask

$66.00 $52.80

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Exfoliating face mask from LINNÉ. Unclogs pores, promotes cellular turnover and stimulates collagen production. Formulated with bamboo silica to mechanically exfoliate; sugar cane, sugar maple and citrus extracts to chemically exfoliate; and bergamot to heal wounds, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Uplifting and calming scent with notes of chamomile, hay and honey. Leaves skin smooth and radiant. Sea sponge included. HOW TO USE: Massage onto dry skin and allow to penetrate skin for 3–15 minutes. Rinse with warm water and sea sponge. • 4.5 fl. oz. • Made in USA NOTE: Contains alpha-hydroxy acids; please wear sun protection. See sizing tab for additional ingredient information.