Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy Sponge

$5.95

Buy Now Review It

Highly engineered Polymer makeup of the scrub daddy has been carved into a smiling face shape & makes for easy cleaning Useful both indoors & Out Country of Origin: Viet Nam Scrub Daddy FlexTexture Cleaning Sponge in original yellow color is suitable for cleaning all kinds of surfaces such as wood, plastic, copper, iron, vinyl, car exterior paint, glass, non-stick coating, stainless steel and more. This FlexTexture scrubber rinses free of debris, resists odours and cleans well with water alone. The eyes are great finger anchor points for an ergonomic grip, whilst the mouth is cleverly designed to clean both sides of utensils.