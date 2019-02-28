Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy - Lemon Scented Flextexture Scrubber - Scratch Free & Odor Resistant - 2 Count

$9.77

Buy Now Review It

Scrub Daddy Lemon Fresh delivers the same great cleaning properties as The Original with an added sweet citrus aroma! Exclusive FlexTexture foam changes texture based on water temperature: firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. He works so well with water alone many times you can skip using a chemical detergent. Unlike traditional sponges, Scrub Daddy resists stains, mold, and odors while never scratching your surfaces. And if you thought that smiling sponge was just for looks, think again! His eyes hold onto your fingers for a 360 degree reach (great for tall glasses) and his mouth cleans both sides of your utensils at the same time. Plus, Scrub Daddy rinses clean after use and is top rack dishwasher safe! Use him in the kitchen and beyond. **Lemon scent will gradually dissipate.