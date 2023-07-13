SCRIBBLES THAT MATTER

Scribbles That Matter Bullet Journal A5

$24.97

Buy Now Review It

📖 Scribbles That Matter Bullet Journaling Experience: Create the bujo of your dreams with our bullet journals, boasting buttery-smooth, luxuriously-thick paper with a crisp dot grid. Ideal for writing, bullet journaling, and artistic expression, your imagination can freely roam on our pages. ⏱️ Save Your Setup Time: Our bullet journals come equipped with essential pre-made features like a key page, index pages, numbered dotted pages, and two-color bookmark ribbons. No more long hours of setup when you receive your dot grid notebook. It's ready to use and tailored to meet your journaling needs. 🌿 Choose Your Paper: We cater to every journaling style. If you prefer traditional or minimalist journaling, select our 120gsm thick paper. For those who use heavy art mediums, our 160gsm ultra-thick paper is perfect. Both options are lovingly bound in our vegan leather cover. 🎁 Comprehensive Bullet Journals Kit: Our bullet journals kit offers more than just a notebook. It includes a free 0.7mm black fineliner pen, a handy divider guide, a back pocket for sticker sheets, and a sturdy protective sleeve to safeguard your filled-up journal for years to come. 🎯 Optimized Dot Grid: The print of our dots is just the perfect shade to guide your work without distracting. The dot grid, with small dots 5mm apart, features STM-pioneered page centre and edge guides, enabling you to effortlessly design your spreads.