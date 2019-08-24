Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
TackLife

Screwdriver Bit Set & Case

$23.97
At Amazon
High Forged S2 Alloy Steel for great durability and solidity, hardness up to HRC62; Precisely machined bits fit screws perfectly; Designed for tough duties of all Power Drill, Impact Drill, etc
Featured in 1 story
Crafty Father's Day Gadgets For Every Dad
by Madeline Buxton