Keep big and small screens clear with this pack of powerful cleaning wipes. Their non-toxic, anti-static formula works to instantly remove fingerprints, dust, dirt and stubborn oily smudges. So easy and worry-free, Whoosh Screen Shine Wipes are safe for all tech screens. That includes smartphones, tablets, monitors, televisions, eyeglasses and readers. Small enough to fit in a desk drawer, these are a great phone cleaner option that can travel along in a tech case or backpack.