"The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." - St. Augustine Combining the functionality of a travel planner, a checklist, a diary, and an interactive map, this journal is the ultimate travel companion. Ideal for the person in your life who always seems to be jetting off on their next adventure, this compact journal allows them to plan one complete trip and record every experience along their journey in their own words. Plus, they'll be able to keep track of their travels with the set of handsome scratch-off-where-you've-been maps of every continent. Travelers can scratch off the countries and cities they've visited to reveal adventurous pops of color. From backpacking across Europe to setting sail for a month-long cruise, this kit is designed to channel and chronicle their wanderlust. Made in the United Kingdom. When it's time to drop anchor, chart your globetrotting at home in a colorful and innovative way with a Scratch Map.