Scrub Daddy

Scratch-free Multipurpose Dish Sponge

$9.88

Temperature Controlled Scrub - With Scrub Daddy, unlike so many common kitchen sponge and dish scrubber products, you control your scrubbing power! Scrub Daddy’s FlexTexture foam is firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. With FlexTexture, you have the right tool for every mess. Scratch-Free - Safe to use on over a dozen different surfaces (i.e. glass, stainless steel, cast iron, non-stick coatings, copper, chrome, leather). Use him to wash anything from dinner dishes to the car! Scrub Daddy is not like your typical sponges for dishes! Our scrubbers are conveniently sized and fit in most sponge holder products. Odor Resistant - Scrub Daddy cleaning sponge is lab tested to not hold odors for up to 8 weeks when properly maintained in addition to resisting stains and rinsing clean after use. Flexible - Quickly and efficiently clean utensils, dishes, furniture, siding, sneakers, bathtubs and more! Anywhere there is dirt, grime, or gunk, Scrub Daddy can help. And yes, it makes a great bathroom scrubber! Ergonomic and Functional - This one of a kind dish sponge and more is designed to fit comfortably in your hand providing good grip and coverage so you can spend less time scrubbing. With a design that cute AND functional, it’s hard not to smile back. His eyes hold onto you for a 360 degree reach and mouth cleans both sides of your utensils.