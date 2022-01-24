InklingsPaperie

Scratch-a-sketch Diy Valentines

Be best-in-class with these fun Scratch-off Valentines! Using any pen or pencil, write a message in the grey rectangle, then cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided! Scratching the "screen" will reveal your hidden message. These are so much fun, not only on February 14th but for lunchbox notes and more! Size: 3.75" x 3.25" Printed with love in the USA using soy-based inks on sustainably-sourced paper. ____________________________________________________________ INSTRUCTIONS 1. Write your special message within the area provided using any pen or pencil. 2. Remove the scratch-off sticker provided from its backing, and place to completely cover your message. 3. Scratching gently with a penny will reveal your special message! Approximate assembly time: Less than 1 minute per card! ____________________________________________________________ ENVELOPES These tiny cards are too cute and small to mail on their own (card size: 3.75" x 3.25"), however they can be mailed in a larger envelope. Should you choose to add envelopes to your order, select from the drop-down menu. The envelopes we use are a premium brown kraft envelope. Please bear in mind that these envelopes will be larger than the cards themselves to make them the correct size to be mailable (envelope size 3.5" x 5"). _________________________________________________________ BULK / WHOLESALE Interested in placing a bulk or wholesale order? Convo me and let's chat! _________________________________________________________ KEEP IN TOUCH Follow us on Instagram: @inklingspaperie All designs ©Inklings Paperie