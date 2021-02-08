United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Outerknown
Scout Jumpsuit
$198.00$99.00
At Outerknown
Detailing A vintage-inspired jumpsuit designed with your journeys in mind! Crafted with a lightweight organic cotton and linen blend, garment-dyed for a lived-in feel from the start. Long sleeves with an exaggerated collar for extra style points. Cropped, wide legs feel good as you move. Tons of pockets, including a chest pocket with pen slip. Natural corozo button and front zip entry for easy pull on and off with a flattering removable belt. We love styling ours with a tee underneath.