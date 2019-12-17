Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Tibi
Scott Sandal
$495.00
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Metallic leather upper with leather sole. Wrap ankle with tie closure. Heel measures approx 1.5" H. Made in Italy. Revolve Style No. TIBI-WZ68. Manufacturer Style No. SS19SC5231.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
M.Gemi
The Parola 25mm
$198.00
$125.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Tibi
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Tibi
Faux Fur Coat
$695.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Tibi
Belted Ribbed Merino Wool Turtleneck Vest
$375.00
$187.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Tibi
Asymmetric Belted Leather Skirt
$1195.00
$597.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Sandals
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
$26.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Petra Platform Sandals
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted