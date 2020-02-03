Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Scott Barnes
Scott Barnes Body Bling Shimmering Lotion Original Platinum 120ml
£38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Body Bling Shimmering Lotion Original Platinum
Need a few alternatives?
Buckler's
Chapped Skin Remedy
$22.00
from
Buckler's
BUY
Moroccanoil
Body Butter
$56.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
C$59.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Coco Cabana Body Cream
C$59.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Scott Barnes
Scott Barnes
Body Bling
$42.00
from
Scott Barnes
BUY
More from Body Care
Bathing Culture
Mind & Body Wash
$30.00
from
Free People
BUY
Harry's
Chrome Winston Set
$30.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Self Love Facial Ritual Kit
$58.00
from
Herbivore Botanicals
BUY
Buckler's
Chapped Skin Remedy
$22.00
from
Buckler's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted