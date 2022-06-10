SLO active

Scoop Sports Yulex Bikini Top

£110.00

At Slo Active

Designed for the active beach goer this scuba-chic styled crop top achieves both a classic look and supreme performance in and on the water Sporty racerback and zip fronts The fit is supremely flattering and supportive Suited for A-C busted figures Hidden key loop Slim sculpted fitting scoop Contoured bust fit Italian metallic open zip front (corrosion free/plastic free) Elastic under band for additional support Luxurious, metallic iconic 3 dots of the brand across centre back