Scoop

Macrame Tote Bag

$20.00 $9.50

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Dimensions: 4"W x 13.5"H x 14"D Shoulder strap with 11” drop Macramé exterior Removable pouch; thick bottom panel 100% Cotton Imported Scoop Macramé Tote Bag for Women Scoop. Meet your must-haves. Get inspired with fun, flirty pieces, the latest trends and some unexpected finds. Here now—your go-to looks for all you do.