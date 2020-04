Skims

Scoop Neck Bra Xxs – 4x

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

2-ply fabric provides coverage, support, and throw-it-on ease that fits all lifestyles. This scoop bralette comes in 9 sizes and is a performance essential. The best part? It doesn't cut into the skin. adjustable shoulder straps, shelf-bra with scoop neck, encased elastic underbust seam, pullover style Venezia is size 16 and 5'7", wearing SKIMS 2X 79% nylon / 21% spandex machine wash cold, no chlorine bleach, cool iron, do not dry clean imported