Scoop

Emerson Hiker Bootie Sneaker

$34.95

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Whether you're going out to brunch on the weekend or taking a hike through the woods, these women's Emerson hiker bootie sneakers from Scoop have got you covered. They feature a lace-up closure with metal D-rings and a thick rubber platform, perfect to keep you comfortable from day to night. Pair with leggings and your favorite tee for a comfortable outfit, or with a denim mini skirt and a sweater for a fashionable look.