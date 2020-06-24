Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Madewell
Scoop Back Cami Midi Dress
$138.00
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
With a subtle shimmer and swingy shape, this midi is as chic as it is effortless. Just add a strappy heel and you’re golden.
Need a few alternatives?
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Linen-cotton Pleat-sleeve Jumpsuit
$135.00
$62.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Sidewalk High Top Sneakers
$78.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Embroidered Linen-blend Raglan Ruffle Mini Dress
$138.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Andromeda Ruffle Midi Dress
$425.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Dresses
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted