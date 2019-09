Hamilton Beach

Scoop 14 Oz. Single Serve Coffee Maker - 49981

$39.99

Prepare a single serving of hot tasty coffee in a jiffy with the Hamilton Beach Scoop 14 oz. Single Serve Coffee Maker - Silver 49981. As it brews your beverage from ground coffee, you can choose the strength and flavor that you like. It brews up to 14 ounces of coffee right into your travel mug. It doesn't need a carafe, making it ideal for busy mornings. The single scoop coffeemaker is made from stainless steel for durability. The coffee maker does not need a battery for operation.