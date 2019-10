Jerry Leigh

Scooby-doo Fred Costume For Adults

Lead your gang of crime solvers dressed in this Fred Costume for adults! The Scooby-Doo costume set includes a long-sleeved shirt with a blue collar, Fred's iconic orange ascot neck scarf, and a pair of bright blue pants to complete the look. Gather your friends to recreate the rest of Mystery Inc and get to catching those monsters in the Mystery Machine!