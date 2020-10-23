Scissors — Enamel Pin

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At

This is just an innocuous pair of scissors, doing what scissors normally do. There’s really nothing much to see here. Be careful of your fingers though, it might slip into the wrong places and cause a bit of a mess. This pin is perfect for lesbians or bisexual women! Product specs 2.5cm by 1.8cm (0.98” by 0.71”) Black nickel soft enamel pin Pantone colours for maximum vividness Rubber clasp at the back for stronger grip than standard butterfly clasps Designed with 100% pride 🏳️‍🌈 in Singapore Buy with a peace of mind All orders are shipped in discreet, plain envelopes with contents hidden from view. Your discretion is important to us! All items are packed with care and bubble-wrapped for protection. If anything arrives damaged, we’ll give you a free replacement. We ship worldwide 🌍 [For Singapore orders] We accept PayLah!, PayNow, bank transfer, and ATM deposit payment options. You’ll be able to choose those options on the Payment step of the checkout flow. 🍀 Heckin’ Unicorn is Climate Neutral certified, which means we measure, offset, and reduce all our carbon footprint. 🍀