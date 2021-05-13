Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Pha+bha Pore-tight Toner

$15.00

Hydrate skin and tighten pores at once with the ultra-gentle Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner for supple, smooth skin. An essential part of any good skin-care routine, toners help prep and plump skin to readily absorb the rest of your routine. Our innovative formula contains a balance of hydrating ingredients and pore-tightening actives to equally minimize the look of pores and hydrate skin, with gentle yet effective pore actives such as PHA and BHA. Inspired by the Korean Aqua Peel Facial which focuses on the duality of exfoliating and hydrating, this pore-tightening, exfoliating toner helps achieve instantly glowing, pillow-soft skin. Results: After 2 Weeks* 90% of subjects saw a significant reduction in the appearance of pore size After 4 Weeks** 100% agreed their skin felt hydrated and replenished 96% agreed this toner helps keep their pores clean and clear 96% agreed this toner has made a difference in my skincare routine *Based on a clinical survey of 30 women **Based on a consumer survey