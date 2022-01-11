Schwinn

Recumbent Bike Series 230

$699.00 $499.00

With enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, users can set, track and monitor progress with popular app-based tracking tools Discover 50plus global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed with Explore the World videos (Explore the World subscription required) Discover 1000 structured workouts and 80plus virtual routes by connecting with the Zwift app (Zwift subscription required) 5.5" LCD offers 13 workout programs 16 levels of magnetic resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options Telemetry heart rate enabled and ergonomically placed grip heart rate for a relaxed riding position when using a heart rate program Thick padded contoured seat with large vented back