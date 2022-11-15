Schwarzkopf

Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges

It's got to be got2b! Rule your unrulies! With got2b glued 4 brows & edges you can style & fix your bows & edges effortlessly on-the-go. It's got to be got2b! Rule your unrulies! With got2b glued 4 brows & edges you can style & fix your bows & edges effortlessly, on-the-go. Your brows and edges will stay in shape all day long- the fast-dring gel is dermatologically tested & vegan. Suitable For: brows & edges (hairline) Size: 16ml Hair Type: All Hair Types KEY FEATURES • 2in1 gel for brows & edges • Strong hold, lasts all day long • Fast-drying, no stickiness • Helps to protect the hair from drying out • Vegan formula, dermatologically tested