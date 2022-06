Schuh

Schuh Lemon Sandy Low Block Mule High Heels

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Schuh

The schuh Sandy Low Block Mule brings the style in a man-made upper with a stunning block heel. The lemon colourway is perfect for this party season and beyond! HEEL: 5cm UPPER: Man-made LINING: Man-made OUTSOLE: Man-made Vegan-friendly colour: Lemon Product code: 1143152260