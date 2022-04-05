FP Movement | Free People

Schooling You Skort

£68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 54946629; Color Code: 010 Hit the courts in this tennis-ready skort featured in a sweet, flared design with pleated details and a contrast band at the top. Elastic waistband Pull-on style Bloomer lining FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Inseam: 4.13 cm Rise: 31.75 cm Waist: 69.85 cm