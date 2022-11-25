United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Free People
School Boy Cashmere Cardi
$198.00$99.00
At Free People
Style No. 47592639; Color Code: 069 In a luxe, soft and oh-so cozy cashmere, this school boy-inspired cardi can easily be worn open or closed with oversized button closures. Plunging V-neckline Unfinished edges Ribbed trim Slouchy silhouette Care/Import Hand Wash Cold or Dry Clean Import Measurements for size small Sleeve Length: 21.25 in Length: 27 in Bust: 47 in