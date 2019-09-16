Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Scholar Platform Loafer
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jeffrey Campbell
Scholar Platform Loafer
Need a few alternatives?
Margaux
The Heel
$245.00
from
Margaux
BUY
Steve Madden
Crew Lug-sole Loafers
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Happy Chunky Chesnut Croc Platform Mules
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Kate Spade
Perry Platform Pumps
$298.00
from
kate spade
BUY
More from Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell
Carsin Booties
$150.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Poker Snake Boots
£120.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kelam Lace Up Boots
$125.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Stasia Sandal
$144.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Heels
Margaux
The Heel
$245.00
from
Margaux
BUY
J.Crew
Dulci Closed-v Kitten Heels In Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Colette Slingback D'orsay Pumps
$258.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Margaux
The Heel
$245.00
from
Margaux
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted