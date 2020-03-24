Schick

Schick Quattro Titanium Men’s Razor Blade Refills

$11.44 $9.26

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Schick® Quattro® Titanium refills feature 4 long-lasting titanium-coated blades that stay sharp to reduce irritation. The pivoting head and edging blade make it easy to reach those hard-to-reach places. Plus, conditioning strips, with specially-formulated ingredients, help provide a smooth shave. Quattro® 4-blade refill cartridges can be used with any Quattro® razor. Schick Quattro Titanium For Men Razor Blade Refills feature FOUR TITANIUM-COATED BLADES for a smooth, clean, effortless, easy on the wallet, shave. With a PIVOTING HEAD and EDGING BLADE to precisely shave those hard-to-reach spots and a LUBRICATING STRIP with Aloe, Vitamin E & B-5 for exceptional glide - Schick Quattro Titanium For Men offers a close, comfortable shave. All Schick Quattro Titanium For Men Refill Razor Blades fit all Schick Quattro For Men Razors. Schick Quattro Titanium Men's Razor Blade Refills, 6 Ct: