Schick

Schick Intuition F.a.b. Razor, Effortless Shaving For Women

Schick is on a mission to simplify every woman’s shaving routine with the new Intuition f.a.b. Razor. The innovative bi-directional blades allow you to safely shave forward and backward without removing the razor from your skin. Skin guards on the razor's blades help prevent nicks and cuts, while the advanced moisture gel provides an effortless glide, helping the razor move smoothly across your skin. Life is busy enough without having to carve out time to shave. Keep it simple, ladies, and enjoy the effortless ease of shaving with Schick Intuition f.a.b. Razors.