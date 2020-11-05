Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Bloomscape
Schefflera Arboricola
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomscape
Fun and easy houseplant, with dramatic umbrella-shaped leaf formations and braided trunk.
Need a few alternatives?
The Sill
Calathea Pinstripe
$59.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Sansevieria Moonshine
$55.00
from
The Sill
BUY
AeroGarden
Aerogarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
$149.95
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Click and Grow
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden
£89.40
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Bloomscape
Bloomscape
String Of Succulents Collection
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Bloomscape
Philodendron Heartleaf
$35.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Bloomscape
Hedgehog Aloe
$35.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Bloomscape
Prickly Pear Cactus
$80.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
More from Plants
The Sill
Calathea Pinstripe
$59.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Modern Sprout
Unwind Live Well Gift Set
$50.00
from
Food52
BUY
The Sill
Sansevieria Moonshine
$55.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Lula's Garden
Lula's Personalized Garden
$33.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted