Aubert & Amandine
Scented Soy 3 Wick Candle
$24.97
LARGE 3 WICK CANDLE – At 13 ounces (370 grams), your room will be filled with the relaxing, refreshing, and calming aromas. The candle is 4.7" diameter x 3 ¾" tall. BURNS EVENLY – Our exclusive blend of pure soy wax and fiber wicks that won't burn out allow you to use the entire candle. LONG LASTING – The candle will burn for 30-45 hours. STRONG SCENT – High intensity, highly concentrated with top quality essential oils along with pure vegetable wax. PERFECT GIFT – For men or women, packed in a beautiful gift box, our candles are designed with beauty in mind to fit in with any décor. Comes with a wooden lid and seal to keep your candle fresh.