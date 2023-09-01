Guerlain

Scented Hand Soaps

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Guerlain

Herbes Troublantes scented hand soap gently cleanses the hands and leaves them with a delicate fragrance that discreetly accompanies you throughout the day. Exalted in a precious glass bottle, an ultra-sensuous, smooth texture enhances the tender sparkling Cologne spirit of Herbes Troublantes, an iconic L'Art & La Matière fragrance. Since its founding, Guerlain has consistently celebrated the beautiful creative approach at the heart of fine perfumery. True to this tradition, the L'Art du Geste collection lets you care for your hands through exceptional scented routines combining fragrance and sensoriality. Genuine olfactory masterpieces, made for your skin.