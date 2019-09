LA BELLEFÉE

Scented Drawer Liners (fresh Linen)

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

Six generously sized drawer liners. Each of the six sheets is 16.53" x 22.83" and printed on non-adhesive paper, easy to cut and measure. -Beautifully designed gift box with a matching ribbon. DIRECTIONS: 1. Remove a sheet from the box. 2. Unroll and cut to fit the drawer or shelf. Use a tape measure or ruler for accuracy. 3. To keep the remaining sheets smelling fresh, store them in a tightly closed box or a sealed plastic bag. The scent will soften with exposure to air.