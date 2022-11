Le Labo

Scented Candles Discovery Set

$127.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Discover and experience Le Labo's indulgent cult scents in your home. Bring the warm, addictive scent of Encens 9 to your living room, the earthy and fruity aromas of Figue 15 to the dining room and escape to the woods with the smokey, leather notes of Santal 26.