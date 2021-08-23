Homesick Candles

Scented Candle, New Home

$34.00

Packaging may vary from image shown Fresh linen, clean air, a blank canvas all to your own. An empty house filled with possibilities and countless memories waiting to be made. Top Notes: Jasmine, Cedarwood Mid Notes: Lime, Sandalwood Base Notes: Oakmoss, Musk 13.75 oz 60-80 hour burn time All natural soy wax blend Hand poured in the USA Candle Care: Keep wick trimmed to ¼ inch; Burn for 2-3 hours at a time; Extinguish flame completely when done There’s a feeling that exists within every state, small town or city – an energy all its own. The smell of the air, the sounds of the morning and the memories that reside there can fill us with nostalgia when we return or rifle through mementos. These places exist in our memories, and though life often relocates us, the sentiment for our experience there remains.