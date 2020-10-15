Soho Home

A calm, aromatic blend with understated notes of White Woods, Artemisia and Jasmine in a spicy base of Clove and Patchouli. Our candles have been exclusively developed in partnership with Rachel Vosper for Soho Home. Each is presented in a stoneware vessel that has been finished with a distinctive reactive glaze that makes every one unique. Candle with a floriental fragrance Stoneware vessel features a reactive glaze for a unique finish Essential oils of White Woods, Jasmine and Artemisia 250g