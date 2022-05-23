Brooklinen

Scented Candle

$35.00

At Brooklinen

Our hand-poured, perfume-grade Candles will make your home feel like an absolute oasis. These clean burning Candles are plant and mineral-based with a natural wick and come in a frosted glass container. Wake is the essence of the morning ocean tide. Magic Hour is the perfume of a sunlit rose garden. Dusk is the scent of a cozy cabin in the woods. Nightcap is a dreamy aroma of bourbon and blood orange. Witching Hour is the combination of calming amber and patchouli.