Ashley Park x Rent The Runway

Scene Stealer Mini Dress

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rent The Runway

Product Details Red chiffon (52% Nylon, 48% Polyester). Lining (80% Polyester, 20% Spandex). Sheath. Sleeveless. One shoulder. Side zipper closure. 34.5" from shoulder to hemline. Imported.