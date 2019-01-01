Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rebecca Taylor
Scattered Star Print Smocked Dress
$650.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rebecca Taylor
Our star-infused diagonal silk clip strikes a beautifully romantic silhouette set off with generous smocking and fluttering, oversized ties at each wrist. Back zip closure.
Featured in 1 story
Seeing Stars: The Motif Of The Season
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Alice + Olivia
Stretch-jersey Dress
$416.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
1-01 Babaton
Marjorie Dress
$228.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Irene Linen Off-white Dress
$798.73
from
Rejina Pyo
BUY
More from Rebecca Taylor
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Ruffled Faux-leather Pencil Skirt
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Stretch Texture Dress
$375.00
$150.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Laminated Trench Coat
$1295.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Taylor
Leopard Print Silk Ruched Dress
$550.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Slub Button Through Swing Dress
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Pleated Shoulder Pencil Dress
$56.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted