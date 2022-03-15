Hourglass

Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

$30.00

HOURGLASS Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow is a refined glitter eyeshadow infused with light-reflecting pearls to create high-impact, sparkling eyes. Benefits Multifaceted pearls capture and reflect light for brilliant, multidimensional eyes Infused with refined glitter for a sophisticated, sparkling finish Light-catching shades are buildable from a sheer crystal-like shimmer to an opaque prismatic glitter finish Weightless formula glides across lids and dries down for smooth, comfortable wear Formulated Without Parabens Fragrance Gluten Sulfates Nanoparticles Phthalates Synthetic Dyes GMOs Talc